Emmerdale spoilers: GOTCHA… Lovecheat Al Chapman is finally exposed!

Emmerdale spoilers - Hell hath no fury like TWO women scorned on Emmerdale! What will happen when Debbie and Priya confront two-timing Al on the ITV soap?

In the words of the Britney Spears smash hit, Al Chapman (played by Michael Wildman) is nothing but a Womanizer on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

The smooth-talking businessman has been making wedding plans with fiancee, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) while carrying on an affair with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), who returned to the village at Christmas.

However, lovecheat Al remains unaware that the women have now found out he is two-timing them… and are out for revenge to ruin his business and take his money!

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Al is thrown when Debbie unexpectedly suggests they get married!

Al agrees to meet Debbie to discuss the plans.

But he’s unaware he’s stepping into a trap as Priya appears out of the shadows to confront him!

Confronted by BOTH the women in his life, how is Al going to talk his way out of trouble?

Meanwhile, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is feeling hopeful that she will soon be reunited with her young son, Lucas, who was recently taken away by social services.

However, a phonecall is about to send Dawn into a spin when she discovers Lucas does not want to come back home!

WHAT will Dawn do now?

Elsewhere in the village, troubled chef Luke Posner (Max Parker) is uncomfortable around Ethan Anderson (Emile John) after the lawyer questioned his sexuality.

Once again, Luke makes it clear he is NOT gay.

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV