Emmerdale spoilers! Why is Al Chapman not keen to get married?

Emmerdale spoilers - is Al Chapman suddenly getting cold feet about the wedding?

Could Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) be hiding something in tonight's episode of Emmerdale

Al is supposed to be getting married to Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) but yesterday, when his future father-in-law, Rishi (Bhaskar Patel), generously offered to use his pension pot to fund the wedding, Al turned him down.

Tonight Al continues to refuse Rishi’s offer of financial help and Priya is gutted, blaming her brother Jai (Chris Bisson) for stirring up trouble. She lashes out at Jai for all the damage he’s caused.

But is there an ulterior motive for Al refusing Rishi’s offer? Could he be going off the idea of marriage altogether?

Elsewhere Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) returns form her break with Pollard (Chris Chittell) but is fuming to see that Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) has taken control of the café in her absence.

Plus Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) regales David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) with details from her sister, Meena’s (Paige Sandhu) past.

Has Manpreet put the kibosh on any possible future David was imagining with Meena?

