Emmerdale spoilers: What is Al Chapman’s dodgy SECRET?

Al Chapman (played by Michael Wildman) has proved to be a whole lot of trouble since he arrived in the village on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings) back in the summer.

After wrecking Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) marriage to Jessie, who also happened to be Al’s ex-wife, Al has decided to stick around in the village even though both Jessie and their son Ellis have now packed their bags and moved to Dubai following Marlon’s discovery that Jessie and Al ended-up in bed together.

Al is currently in business with lady of the manor, Kim Tate (Claire King), which can’t be a good thing.

And in today’s episode of Emmerdale, a snooping Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is determined to get to the bottom of Al’s shifty behaviour.

Playing detective, Dawn follows Al and, while hiding behind a load of old rubbish, she witnesses an exchange between Al and a mystery man.

What is Al playing at? And is Dawn jeopardising her own safety by tangling with the baddie businessman?

