Emmerdale spoilers! Al is given LOVE ADVICE by his son Ellis

Emmerdale spoilers - Ellis insists his dad Al must propose to Priya properly by organising something romantic and getting her a ring!

Emmerdale‘s Al Chapman needs to bring out the bling in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having popped the question to Priya (played by Fiona Wade), Al (Michael Wildman) is talking to his son Ellis (Aaron Anthony) about it all. Over a drink in the Woolie, Ellis suggests that his dad needs to up his game and lay on a proper proposal for his new fiancee Priya (Fiona Wade).

Later, taking his son’s advice, Al decides to surprise her with a romantic picnic  – and most importantly a ring! Will Priya turn into a Bridezilla?

Elsewhere, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) is about to go to Portugal for six months but is worried about leaving Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) to deal with the Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) situation.

Later, disillusioned Leyla snaps, disgusted at the thought of her (innocent) doctor boyfriend taking advantage of his former stepdaughter.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

