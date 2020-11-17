Emmerdale spoilers - Priya is stunned when Al does a 360 on the idea of them getting married and proposes…

Emmerdale’s Priya gets a marriage proposal in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Taken aback by Al’s damning view on re-marrying, Priya (Fiona Wade) decides to tackle the issue head on and explain why she raised the idea as a possibility. Expecting another sullen kickback from Al (Michael Wildman), Priya’s completely blindsided when his response to her heartfelt explanation is to propose!

It’s a complete 360 from ladies-man Al who then rushes off to take a call in private. What’s he hiding from his fiancee and who is he talking to?

A row boils over between Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) who’s convinced he’s been taking advantage of Gabby (Rosie Bentham). Will Gabby step in and squash it or allow the terrible lie and rift to rumble on?

Elsewhere, Ben (Simon Lennon) apologies to Aaron (Danny Miller), and Leanna (Mimi Slinger) gets excited about going to Portugal with Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

Emmerdale continues on ITV.