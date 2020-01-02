Emmerdale's Al Chapman steals from the company safe and is caught in the act by furious colleague Jai Sharma!

Emmerdale’s Jai Sharma finds Al trying to steal money from the business in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Slick Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) may be smooth and steely but beneath the surface, he’s stressed to the max.

Deep in debt to dodgy Sean, he’s hocked his flash car and given Sean all his ready cash but he’s still got a waaaaay to go to get rid of the thug.

In desperation, Al raids the office safe but is caught in the act by horrified Jai (Chris Bisson)! Will Al backtrack or will he overpower Jai and intimidate him into keeping quiet?

If head honcho Kim Tate (Claire King) finds out her new right-hand man has had his hand in the till, she’ll kill him!

Elsewhere, following her steamy smooch with Liam (Jonny McPherson), Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) has no idea where she stands. Is romance on the cards for smitten Leyla or does Liam’s heart still belong to Bernice?