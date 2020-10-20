Emmerdale spoilers! Amelia falls unconscious and dad Dan can’t help her!

Emmerdale spoilers - when mechanic Dan Spencer goes back to work too soon his daughter Amelia ends up paying the price…

Emmerdale‘s Amelia Spencer is in danger in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

For the first time since the horrific incident at the garage, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is returning to work. It’s way too soon in his recovery but he’s broke.

At the garage, Dan’s soon out of his depth and in pain but his colleague Will (Dean Andrews) doesn’t realise and bats off Dan’s plea for help.

Amelia meanwhile is busy trying to get rid of the flashy handbag she bought when she stole Al’s credit card when Al spots her and puts two and two together.

Al (Michael Wildman) confronts her and seethes when the teen runs off. Amelia turns to Sarah who advises her to deny everything.

When Amelia then heads to the garage to check in on her dad, disaster strikes…

Stepping in to help Dan change a battery, Amelia cries out in pain when the bonnet of the car shuts on her arm! Desperate to help Dan tries to reach her but ends up crippled with pain too.

Then, Amelia passes out!

Will anyone come to the Spencers’ rescue?