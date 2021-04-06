Emmerdale spoilers: How will Amy Wyatt react to Matty’s BIG news?

Amy Wyatt is unaware of boyfriend Matty's BIG medical news on Emmerdale. How will she react when she finds out about the surgery?

The romance between Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie-Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) has been blossoming nicely on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Amy remains unaware of a major change that Matty is planning.

Matty has already revealed to his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) that he wants to go ahead with surgery to his lower body.

But Moira thinks Matty needs to talk to girlfriend Amy before things move forward.

Amy is worried when Matty continues to avoid her phonecalls.

She senses there’s something going on with Matty and decides to find out WHAT!

Not wanting to break her son’s confidence, Moira urges Amy to talk to Matty.

But when Matty comes clean about the consultation and plans for the surgery, how will Amy react?

Meanwhile, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has an unexpected offer for his teenage nephew, Noah (Jack Downham).

Jamie offers Noah a job.

But WHY is Jamie playing nice?

Does he have an ulterior motive?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV