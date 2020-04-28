Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Andrea shoots DAGGERS at cheats Belle and Jamie

Sarah Waterfall

Secret lovers Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate have no idea betrayed Andrea is on to them… but for how long?

Emmerdale’s love triangle hots up in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) enjoy a cosy drink together at The Woolie, fresh from a secret tryst, they reckon no one knows about their affair.

But someone does know and that someone is Jamie’s wife Andrea (and she’s told her business partner Leyla (Roxy Shahidi)!)

When Andrea walks into the Woolpack and clocks her hubby having a laugh with Belle, she fumes and shoots daggers across the pub. If looks could kill, Belle would be a goner.

Regaining her composure, the wedding planner sits down to join them, she revels in toying with the situation and starts telling Jamie they deserve a holiday with one another… talk about awkward!

But will Andrea carry on twisting the knife or will she reveal she knows about their betrayal?

Belle shares a drink with Jamie in Emmerdale

Knowing Jamie and Belle are having an affair, Andrea, who’s Jamie’s wife, twists the knife

Will (Dean Andrews), Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are on a job for dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack). But as Will tackles with his part in the ordeal, he realises Malone is setting Cain and Billy up!

When the mechanics get pulled over and smug Malone gets out of the cop car, has he stitched them up or will Will have been able to tip off his colleagues?

Billy and Cain have been set up in Emmerdale

Billy and Cain have been set up in Emmerdale

Billy and Cain have been set up in Emmerdale

Bent copper Malone reckons he’s got Cain and Billy right where he wants them

Elsewhere, Dan (Liam Fox) is adamant he doesn’t need any help from Amelia – but that’s clearly not the case when he falls out of his wheelchair…

Dan is adamant he doesn't need any help in Emmerdale

Dan is adamant he doesn’t need any help in Emmerdale

Will Dan be OK?

Dan is adamant that he doesn't need any help in Emmerdale

Amelia runs to Dan’s aid when he falls out of his wheelchair

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

