Emmerdale spoilers! Andrea shoots DAGGERS at cheats Belle and Jamie

Secret lovers Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate have no idea betrayed Andrea is on to them… but for how long?

Emmerdale’s love triangle hots up in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) enjoy a cosy drink together at The Woolie, fresh from a secret tryst, they reckon no one knows about their affair.

But someone does know and that someone is Jamie’s wife Andrea (and she’s told her business partner Leyla (Roxy Shahidi)!)

When Andrea walks into the Woolpack and clocks her hubby having a laugh with Belle, she fumes and shoots daggers across the pub. If looks could kill, Belle would be a goner.

Regaining her composure, the wedding planner sits down to join them, she revels in toying with the situation and starts telling Jamie they deserve a holiday with one another… talk about awkward!

But will Andrea carry on twisting the knife or will she reveal she knows about their betrayal?

Will (Dean Andrews), Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are on a job for dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack). But as Will tackles with his part in the ordeal, he realises Malone is setting Cain and Billy up!

When the mechanics get pulled over and smug Malone gets out of the cop car, has he stitched them up or will Will have been able to tip off his colleagues?

Elsewhere, Dan (Liam Fox) is adamant he doesn’t need any help from Amelia – but that’s clearly not the case when he falls out of his wheelchair…

Will Dan be OK?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.