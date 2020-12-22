Emmerdale spoilers! Andrea Tate dishes out an ultimatum to Jamie

Home Farm is a battle ground for Jamie Tate who's caught between enemies Andrea and Kim

Emmerdale‘s Andrea Tate calls the shots in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) shocked his mum Kim (Claire King) over Christmas when he revealed he’d asked his estranged wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) for another chance.

Kim was absolutely livid to hear the news. She hates Andrea who blackmailed the Tate matriarch and successfully chased her out of the village in July.

As the bad blood between the Tate women continues, sparked by Kim’s recent return, Andrea cuts a deal with Jamie.

What will he say when she tells him he can spend time with their beloved daughter Millie on New Year’s Day… as long as Kim’s not around? And how will feisty Kim react to hear Andrea’s throwing her weight around again?

There’s turmoil elsewhere in Emmerdale.

Village vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) is still reeling from the gruesome task of moving Malone’s body from his shared grave in the churchyard to a new spot on the Home Farm estate.

It was a necessary evil when a parishioner was given clearance to move her buried dad’s body – which he just happened to be sharing with the dodgy DI!

Desperate to keep Dawn’s killer secret safe, Will and Harriet did what they had to do.

Buckling under the weight of the crimes, Harriet bowed out of her religious duties over Christmas causing concern among the locals.

Will the guilt-ridden clergywoman be able to get back on track or is the killer secret going to send her spiralling?

Mack (Lawrence Robb) clocks Kim Tate (Claire King) getting cash out of her safe and makes a mental note to rob it at a later date while Charity (Emma Atkins) tells Noah she’ll pay for his university fees despite having nowhere near enough cash to do so.