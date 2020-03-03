It's all about tactics for Andrea Tate who plans to take down her evil mum-in-law Kim

Emmerdale‘s Andrea Tate is ready for a fight in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having spent time living under the same roof as Kim Tate (Claire King), Andrea (Anna Nightingale) has learned from the master. She’s picked up all manner of dodgy skills from observing her unscrupulous mother-in-law and Andrea’s about to turn those tricks on to Kim herself.

At Take A Vow, as she meets with Nick (Jon Glasgow), a client, Andrea realises she’s going to have to play dirty to win against Kim.

Elsewhere, at Mulberry, Laurel (Charlottle Bellamy) has her hands full as she tries to sort out the mess between her boyfriend Jai (Chris Bisson) and their respective sons Arthur and Archie.

Meanwhile over at the Dingle homestead, teenager Samson struggles with his guilty conscience.