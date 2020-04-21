Having found out her husband is having a fling with Belle Dingle, devastated Andrea Tate uses Leyla's shoulder to cry on

Emmerdale’s supposedly ‘secret’ Dingle-Tate affair is leaked to another person in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It takes Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) every ounce of strength she’s got to act ‘normal’ in front of husband Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and their daughter Millie. But with Jamie’s affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) weighing heavily on her heart, it’s hard not to show her heartache.

Unable to keep the painful secret to herself any longer, at Take A Vow, devastated, tearful Andrea confides her news in colleague Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

With the Tate marriage having been through tons of ups and downs since Andrea arrived in Emmerdale with daughter Millie to join Jamie who was already living and in the village, Leyla counsels Andrea to really think about what she wants to do and to decide if she wants to fight for her rocky marriage.

Will (Dean Andrews) is a bag of nerves ahead of the job Malone (Mark Womack) has lined up. He reels when the bent copper tells him he will be performing the task alone!

The next day, Will arrives at the location and is utterly stunned by sheer quantity of drugs Malone is expecting him to shift. More shocking still, Will learns Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are being used as decoys to lure the police away from the real crime!

As Will tries to warn his mechanic colleagues, will he manage to alert them?

Elsewhere, Mandy (Lisa Riley) tries to make amends with Dan (Liam Fox).