Secret lovers Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle are about to get attacked by betrayed wife Andrea Tate

Emmerdale‘s Andrea Tate is on the warpath in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) has found out that her husband Jamie (Alex Lincoln) is still seeing his secret lover Belle Dingle (Eden Draper Taylor).

She thought their recent make-or-break family getaway had solved their marital problems but it turns out Jamie was just going through the motions.

With Jamie having warned his wife he was soon expected at an overnight work conference, Andrea’s heart broke when sneaked into his laptop she found a hotel booking for he and secret lover Belle.

Turning to her business partner Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) for advice once more, Andrea is soon cooking up a revenge plot with Leyla’s help. But what have they got in store for oblivious Jamie and Belle? And will the ladies’ plan pay off?

At the Woolpack, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is also dishing out romantic advice.

When Wendy (Susan Cookson) tells the doctor she wants another chance with her admirer Bob (Tony Audenshaw) Manpreet advises the nurse to spell out her feelings in a letter.

What could possibly go wrong?

Elsewhere, Amelia’s blood boils when she clocks Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) wafting about the village without a care in the world while her father-figure Dan’s in a wheelchair because of her. Will the teen let it slide or take angry action?