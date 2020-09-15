Emmerdale spoilers! Whistleblower Andrea Tate tells Moira Dingle who ran her over!

When Andrea Tate overhears her ex, Jamie, bragging about feeding her a pack of lies she goes straight to hit-and-run victim Moira and exposes his crime!

Emmerdale’s Andrea Tate tells victim Moira that Jamie ran her over in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is about to make a schoolboy error whic has EPIC consequences!

With ex-wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) in Emmerdale, smarting over the fact that her former hubby is now shacked up with lover Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) he’s already on thin ice.

As she gets into conversation with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) who has no idea that it was Jamie who left her for dead after mowing her down in his car a few months ago, Andrea cryptically refers to her ex as ‘dangerous’ but says no more.

Later, as the separated Tates get together to talk about next steps regarding their young daughter Millie, Andrea’s pleased when they agree on what’s what.

But then Jamie goes and puts his size 10s in it. Not realising that Andrea is earshot, he starts bragging to Belle about feeding his ex a pack of lies. Big mistake. Huge!

With that, Andrea shoots over to Butler’s and leaves Moira speechless as she reveals Jamie ran her over and has been trying to cover up his crime ever since!

Elsewhere, savvy Liv (Isobel Steele) susses that single Aaron (Danny Miller) has got his eye on someone. After picking up on her brother’s frequent trips up to the HOP, she clocks him staring at new recruit Ben (Simon Lennon)…

Al (Michael Wildman) later introduces the pair and it’s clear there’s a spark. But is the attraction mutual for Ben?

Vic (Isabel Hodgins) is back from her gran Annie Sugden’s funeral and is all about new starts. As she and Luke (Max Parker) get their romance back on track is the mum about to have the settled family life she’s always dreamed of?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.