Emmerdale spoilers! I miss you Daddy – April and jailed Marlon Dingle are reunited!

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle allows his daughter April to visit him in prison in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s fully emosh up at the prison when Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) claps eyes on his beloved daughter April.

Having been adamant that his little girl wasn’t to see him in jail, the innocent chef has had a change of heart since learning how much his decision upset her.

Though the reunited pair were anxious about their meeting, their fears dissolve as they hold each other tight. Marlon’s all ears as April tells him all about the ‘Free Marlon’ campaign the family are running back in the village.

Later, back in his cell, Marlon is choked up when a guard hands him one of April’s ‘Free Marlon’ flyers.

At Home Farm, there’s a visitor. It’s Pierce Harris – though Al (Michael Wildman) and Kim Tate (Claire King) have no idea he has a past in Emmerdale where he’s known by most as Rhona’s rapist ex-husband – or, of course, that he killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) for that matter!

Suspicious Al catches Pierce rifling around in private paperwork and later, he makes a smug revelation to Kim… What’s cooking between Pierce and Kim?

Up at Butler’s Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) isn’t too impressed when Cain (Jeff Hordley) pays a visit. He’s heard there are cattle rustlers in the area. But Matty thinks it’s too late for Cain to start playing the ‘stepdad card’ in the light of his bitter split with Matty’s heartbroken mum Moira. After shunning Sam (James Hooton) and Cain’s offer of help, Matty leans on Vinny (Bradley Johnson) instead.

Later, Matty locks up the farm unaware the rustlers are watching from afar and that danger is around the corner…

