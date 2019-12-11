Emmerdale spoilers! Panic strikes as bullied Archie Sharma goes missing!

Bullied Archie Sharma goes missing causing panic for his dad, Jai Sharma, who doesn't know Arthur Thomas has been picking on his son

Emmerdale‘s Jai Sharma goes out of his mind with worry when his little lad Archie Sharma vanishes in Wednesday’s episode (7pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) goes into full-blown panic mode when his step-mum Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) tells him his little son Archie’s bedroom is empty!

Racing upstairs, Jai is horrified to confirm it’s true and starts bellowing his son’s name. But Archie doesn’t appear to be hiding in the house. Soon, a full-search party is combing the village…

Meanwhile, his bully, Arthur Thomas, who told Archie it would best if he vanished, stays quiet as Jimmy King (Nick Miles) ends up being yanked down to the police station in connection with the lad’s disappearance. Later, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) gets a call from the school to say her son Arthur has gone missing from the grounds…

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is forced to intervene when her son Luke (Max Parker) flies at Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) for terrorising his mum.

As panto rehearsals begin, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) hopes for a kissing scene with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Emmerdale continues on ITV.