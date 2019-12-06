Emmerdale spoilers: Will Arthur Thomas be exposed as the bully?

Arthur Thomas is secretly furious when he discovers his mum Laurel has invited Jai Sharma and his son Archie for Christmas on Emmerdale

Arthur Thomas (played by Alfie Clarke) was not a happy schoolboy when his mum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) got toegther with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and brought Jai’s young son Archie (Kai Assi) into the picture on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Arthur feels like Archie is always the centre of attention and has begin to bully the younger boy over the past couple of months, but managing to throw suspicion onto villager Jimmy King (Nick Miles) for Archie’s various injuries.

Archie has so far been terrified to tell the truth for fear of what Arthur will do next.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Arthur is secretly angry when he finds out Jai and Archie will be spending Christmas with him and his mum.

While an unsuspecting Laurel and Jai are excited at the thought of a joint Christmas, Arthur continues to take his frustrations out on poor Archie.

How much longer will it be until bully boy Arthur is exposed for his horrible behaviour? And could the revelation end up wrecking Laurel and Jai’s romance?

