Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur Thomas makes a SHOCK confession!

Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) and her family have been left heartbroken by the news that Sandy, the father of Laurel’s late husband Ashley, has passed away on Emmerdale (7:00pm/8:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Arthur is convinced God is now punishing him for his terrible recent behaviour.

After villager Jimmy King (Nick Miles) finds the lad sobbing beside his dad Ashley’s grave and returns him home, a guilty Arthur breaks down and makes a SHOCK confession to his mum.

But how will Laurel react when she discovers her own son is the person who has been bullying her boyfriend Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) young son, Archie all these months?

With Jimmy having previously been blamed for Archie’s abuse, will the terrible truth FINALLY come out for all to hear?

Elsewhere in the village, Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) is feeling nostalgic about the past.

With most of his family no longer around, and ex-girlfriend Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) now in a new romance with Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter), Pete makes a BIG decision about his future.

But what does he have planned. And how will Tracy and Nate react when he breaks the news?

ALSO, things seem to be getting back on track for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Ellis Grant (Aaron Anthony), despite his disappearing act to Dubai last year!

So Belle decides to play nice and invites Ellis to join her and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) for a spa day.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV