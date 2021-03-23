Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers: As the village mourns a death, Mack’s feeling guilty

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Yesterday's events have left Emmerdale residents reeling...

The news of a grim death spreads around the village in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale villagers are left in shock following the tragic events from the previous day…  but as everyone mourns a death, which villager has met an untimely end?

Liv confronts Paul in Emmerdale

Yesterday’s episode saw Liv confronting groom Paul in the wedding barn about his vicious attacks on his son Vinny (Picture: ITV)

It doesn’t take long for news to travel around the village that someone didn’t make it out of Jimmy’s crash alive.

Soon everyone is talking about the truck accident and someone is secretly feeling very guilty.

The drama started when Jimmy got a call from Mack telling him that Nicola had got herself in trouble with the private investigator that has been following them.

Jimmy loses control in Emmerdale

Stressed-out Jimmy lost control of his truck yesterday while racing back to the village to save wife Nicola (Picture: ITV)

Juliette’s spy has been watching Nicola and Jimmy’s every move over the last few weeks, and Jimmy raced back to the village to help his wife following Mack’s call.

But as the sun glare temporarily blinded him on a corner, Jimmy lost control of his truck, causing him to crash.

Mack is feeling guilty over the village death

Mack is left reeling as news of a death spreads round the village, and soon he is left feeling guilty over his actions from the previous day (Picture: ITV)

As the loss of life hits the village hard, Mack is left feeling guilty over his actions from the pervious day.

With Mandy and Paul’s wedding also doomed from the start of the week, has the whole thing ended in tragedy for the pair?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.

NAV BUG FIX