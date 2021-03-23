Emmerdale spoilers: As the village mourns a death, Mack’s feeling guilty

Yesterday's events have left Emmerdale residents reeling...

The news of a grim death spreads around the village in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmerdale villagers are left in shock following the tragic events from the previous day… but as everyone mourns a death, which villager has met an untimely end?

It doesn’t take long for news to travel around the village that someone didn’t make it out of Jimmy’s crash alive.

Soon everyone is talking about the truck accident and someone is secretly feeling very guilty.

The drama started when Jimmy got a call from Mack telling him that Nicola had got herself in trouble with the private investigator that has been following them.

Juliette’s spy has been watching Nicola and Jimmy’s every move over the last few weeks, and Jimmy raced back to the village to help his wife following Mack’s call.

But as the sun glare temporarily blinded him on a corner, Jimmy lost control of his truck, causing him to crash.

As the loss of life hits the village hard, Mack is left feeling guilty over his actions from the pervious day.

With Mandy and Paul’s wedding also doomed from the start of the week, has the whole thing ended in tragedy for the pair?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.