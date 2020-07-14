Emmerdale spoilers! Who’s been ATTACKED at Cain Dingle’s garage?

Will and Malone have a vicious fight at Cain Dingle's garage where someone is left lying lifeless on the ground!

Emmerdale’s DI Malone is a target in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Malone (Mark Womack) goes about his business, he has no idea Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is gunning for him – and soon Will (Dean Andrews) is baying for his blood, too.

Having fallen for secret lover Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton), oblivious Malone is fixated on securing a future with her. But the vicar, who’s engaged to Will, reels when the besotted dodgy DI suggests she gives up on the idea of marrying Will and runs away with him instead!

Later, determined Malone takes his plan to have Harriet all to himself one step further. Sneaking inside Cain’s garage, where love rival Will works, he plants a huge bag of drugs in Will’s car! Trouble is, Will catches Malone in the act…

As a bitter row breaks out, someone ends up left lying lifeless on the ground! Question is who is it?

Charity (Emma Atkins) takes advantage of a situation when she overhears Priya (Fiona Wade) talking to her boyfriend Al (Michael Wildman) who has got stuck up in Aberdeen.

Charity, whose daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) is a mechanic who lives close by, offers her car-fixing services in exchange for a favour: Priya must call Kirin’s sister so Charity can locate Vanessa’s AWOL ex and speak to him about adopting Vanessa’s son Johnny. Will Charity get the info she needs?