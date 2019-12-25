Christmas Day in Emmerdale sees a special delivery arrive at David's… a baby! But is the abandoned newborn Maya's? And who is the father?

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher finds a baby on the doorstep on Christmas Day

At Farrer’s Barn, Christmas Day is getting going. As Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), David (Matthew Wolfenden), Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Pollard (Chris Chittell) wish each other a Merry Christmas, proud that their problems seem to be behind them, there’s a knock at the door.

But when Jacob answers the call, the teen is stunned to find a baby has been left on the doorstep! As the adults rush to his side, David calls out, expecting someone to appear – or at least to find out its a prank. But it isn’t…

Though the healthy tot is wrapped up warm and safely clicked into a car seat, it has clearly been abandoned. David’s blood chills when he then finds a note… from Maya (Louisa Clein)!

With the gobsmacked family unaware that David’s ex, Maya – who was jailed for grooming and abusing Jacob – was pregnant when she was recently released from prison, will they accept this could be her child? And if it is, that can only mean one thing – either David or Jacob is the father…

Elsewhere, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is a man on a mission and his target is Home Farm! Kim (Claire King) is furious when she finds he has left a Christmas present for Millie, and she returns it with gusto.

Brooding, Graham clocks Rhona with Paddy and Leo sharing a special moment and is stung to feel the lack of family in his life.

As Marlon (Mark Charnock) serves that Tates dinner at Home Farm, Graham bursts in leaving Kim and Andrea (Anna Nightingale) terrified about what he’s going to do or say…

Is Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) about to find out that Andrea had a one-night stand with his mum’s former hubby and No. 1 enemy? Is Graham going to reveal the results of Millie’s paternity test?

Hold on to your hats – it’s about to kick off!