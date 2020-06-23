Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle is a trigger for Andrea Tate

When Andrea Tate spies her love-cheat husband, Jamie, with Belle Dingle she realises their affair is still going on…

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle is the ‘other woman’ in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the hotel where she’s been hiding out, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is grateful when Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) offers to pay her room bill. But Leyla’s gesture comes with a condition: runaway Andrea must return to Emmerdale with her daughter Millie.

Having vanished into thin air after publicly exposing her husband Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), Andrea isn’t keen but agrees to her friend’s demand.

Andrea lives to regret her decision, however.

Arriving in Emmerdale, her heart breaks all over again when she spies Jamie and Belle together! Knowing their affair is still going strong, Andrea tells Leyla she can’t stay and flees.

Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Nate (Jurell Carter) are still panicking about the possibility of Moira (Natalie J Robb) finding out they’ve struck a deal behind her back.

And Jacob (Joe Warren Plant) has a row with Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and reckons he’s lost her.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.