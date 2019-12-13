Emmerdale spoilers! Will Belle Dingle and Ellis Chapman pick up where they left off?

Belle Dingle has a go at Ellis Chapman for not telling her he was coming home from Dubai!

Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle gives Ellis Chapman a less than warm return to the village in Friday’s episode (7pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle (Eden Draper-Taylor) had barely been Ellis’ girlfriend for five minutes when he upped and left for Dubai to do a stint working over there with his teacher mum Jessie.

Now Ellis (Aaron Anthony) is back in the village will the relationship continue to flourish?

Well, things don’t get off to a good start as Ellis has returned to Emmerdale without so much as a text to tell Belle he was headed home. She’s not too chuffed about it and gives Ellis what for when she sees him!

Can Ellis talk her round and get on back track for Christmas? It’s Belle’s birthday after all…

Elsewhere, Rhona (Zoe Henry) is shaken by Graham’s (Andrew Scarborough) actions. And Laurel’s (Charlotte Bellamy) caught in the middle of the nightmare with Arthur, Archie and Jai’s (Chris Bisson) feud with Jimmy (Nick Miles).