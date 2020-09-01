Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle gets some SHOCK NEWS

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Belle Dingle fears the worst when she gets some very worrying news

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is sent into a spin when she gets some disturbing news in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle and Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale

Belle Dingle gets an earful from Paddy who is with Marlon

Belle’s day takes a turn for the worse when Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) confronts her and takes her to task for starting a family feud and Belle is rattled when she hears Paddy and Marlon (Mark Charnock) talking about her and her boyfriend Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) behind her back.

Paddy Kirk and Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Paddy and Marlon have an update on the hit and run case that leaves Belle fearing the worst

However things are about to get a whole lot worse for her when Paddy and Marlon reveal that there is a new witness in the hit and run case involving Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Belle is sent into a blind panic knowing that it was boyfriend Jamie who was behind the wheel and who left Moira for dead as he sped from the scene.

Belle is left very worried following the news from Paddy and Marlon

Elsewhere there’s another Dales resident in a panic: Will Taylor!

Will (Dean Andrews) starts flipping out when he’s convinced he’s seen crooked copper DI Malone (Mark Womack), who’s out for revenge, hanging about.

Will Taylor is rattled in Emmerdale

Will Taylor is going out of his mind with worry convinced that he’s seen Malone hanging around

Will’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) knows that her dad is mistaken as she killed the twisted detective by shooting him when she feared for her life but her dad has no idea about her murderous secret.

Will Taylor makes a furtive phone call in Emmerdale

Will makes a furtive phone call to a friend asking if they can get their hands on a gun for him

Will’s paranoia escalates and Dawn is horrified when she later spots her father picking up a gun from and old friend of his. She’s squares up to him and demands an explanation but what exactly is her father planning to do?

Meanwhile Marlon feels guilty when he realizes he’s caused a rift between Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).

Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale

Marlon has a special invitation for Amy

He decides to try and make things right and invites Amy to a pizza tasting with him and Matty. Amy is excited by the prospect of spending an evening with Matty but will Marlon’s plans pan out the way he hoped?

Emmerdale is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV at 7pm

 

