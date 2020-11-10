Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle is in grave danger when she starts hallucinating

Emmerdale spoilers - Belle Dingle flees into the woods armed with a knife. Is she going to harm herself or someone else?

There are fears for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) when she goes missing in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle’s mental health has been getting progressively worse ever since she stopped taking her medication for schizophrenia.

Tonight Belle continues to hallucinate images of ‘Jamie’ and is haunted by the voice of her late mother, Lisa.

As Belle struggles to work out what is real and what is in her head, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Tracy Metcalfe’s (Amy Walsh), gender reveal party for their unborn baby gets underway.

Belle is plunged into fresh turmoil when she starts to hear Lisa’s voice telling her that she must protect her family.

Later on Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) realises that Belle has disappeared and has taken a knife with her.

Outside, Belle walks through the village towards the woods clutching the knife, frantic that someone is after her.

Back at the Woolpack, Belle’s brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) is deeply concerned when he realises Belle’s not been taking her medication and his fears soar when Nate and Tracy come clean and reveal they recently saw Belle digging frantically in a grave.

As fears for Belle grow, the villagers set off to hunt for her and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) calls the police.

Meanwhile in the woods, Belle hallucinates that Jamie is chasing her. She gets the knife out when she hears her mum Lisa’s voice again telling her she must protect her family. What will Belle do next and is she in terrible danger of harming herself or someone else?

