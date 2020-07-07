It's all over for Belle Dingle and married lover Jamie Tate but not for the right reasons…

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle is cast aside in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is in an impossible situation with his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale), and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) – who he’s fallen madly in love with – is about to become collateral damage.

With Andrea knowing about Jamie’s affair AND that he was behind the hit-and-run on Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), she has taken full control at Home Farm. Neither Kim (Claire King) nor Jamie are allowed to do or say anything without Andrea’s say so or she’ll go straight to the police about her cheating husband’s crime!

So, though Jamie had recently told Belle he loves her and that it’s over with Andrea, there’s no way anything can happen now. And to make matters worse he’s not going to be able to explain why. How will Belle take it when they meet at the cricket pavilion and Jamie breaks her heart with the news?

At Butler’s, the row over Nate and Rhona’s secret business deal is still raging. As Kim (Claire King) threatens to ruin Moira’s farm, furious Cain (Jeff Hordley) retaliates! Can Nate (Jurell Carter) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) broker a cease fire? When Cain visits Moira in hospital will he tell her what’s been going on?

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) railroads husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) into suggesting they buy into the cafe.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.