Emmerdale spoilers! Will Nate realise Belle Dingle is dangerously ill?

Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle is in danger in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things are looking bleak for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) whose plan to see Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) get sent down for his crime has backfired massively leaving her in danger of being jailed herself.

In retaliation for Belle having shopped him to the police about mowing down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and leaving her for dead, Jamie has framed Belle for the crime.

Under severe pressure and stress, Belle – who has suffered bouts of schizophrenia in her past – is not coping. Her mental health is on the wane and she’s now under the influence of the voices she’s hearing in her head.

After a meeting with a solicitor, Nate (Jurell Carter) encourages Belle to stay positive about the trouble they’ve been landed in by Jamie who’s bamboozled his ex-wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) into helping his cause.

But Belle’s not listening to her nephew Nate whose advice is being drowned out by the voices in her head.

When Belle’s voices convince her that Andrea is to blame for everything she’s going through and push her to act, will anyone realise how poorly she’s become for it’s too late?

As the battle for the salon ends, opponents Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) come up with an agreement.

Elsewhere, singleton Aaron (Danny Miller) is feeling very sorry for himself. Has he blown it with Ben (Simon Lennon)?