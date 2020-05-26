Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate’s affair EXPOSED!

Sarah Waterfall

Secret lovers Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle face the ultimate humiliation when betrayed wife Andrea Tate fights back

Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle is humiliated in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) is about to get one of the worst humiliations of her life so far.

As she rocks up to a pub quiz in the Woolie and takes her place at the vets’ table, Belle has no idea what is in store. But she’s going to live to regret handing over her mobile to Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) who are running the evening.

The whole pub is left shocked in Emmerdale

Jamie and Belle’s inappropriate texts flash up on the Woolie’s screen for all to see

Unaware Andrea is about to exact her revenge for her husband Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) affair with Belle, Belle is merrily taking part when she and the rest of the pub are silenced as a screenshot of her and Jamie’s inappropriate texts flash up on quiz screen!

The whole pub is left shocked in Emmerdale

Secret lovers Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle are horrified to have their affair exposed to all and sundry

Andrea runs out of the Woolpack, pretending it’s the first she’s heard of their inappropriate behaviour while Belle reels when Jamie cruelly turns on her.

The whole pub is left shocked in Emmerdale

Belle Dingle is hurt when Jamie Tate turns on her and blames her for the humiliating exposure

Elsewhere tension flares between business partners Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) when they disagree over a potential client’s demands.

Rhona and Moira clash in Emmerdale

Rhona and Moira row over a potential client’s demands

As their union is called into question, Rhona is all ears when she realises the client has approached Kim Tate (Claire King) and Nate (Jurell Carter) with his proposition…

Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is hurt when Rishi (Bhasker Patel) shows him a love letter Wendy (Susan Cookson) has written him. But what the men don’t realise is the letter was meant for Bob! Will the neighbours’ romance ever get off the ground?

Rishi shows Wendy's love letter to Bob in Emmerdale

Bob’s heart hurts when Rishi shows him a love letter from Wendy – not realising it was meant for Bob!

Wanting to cause Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) some agg for what’s happened to Dan (Liam Fox), angry teenager Amelia eggs the cafe!

Amelia eggs the cafe in Emmerdale

Amelia eggs the cafe as payback for Dan’s demise which she blames on Brenda

