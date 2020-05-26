Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate’s affair EXPOSED!

Secret lovers Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle face the ultimate humiliation when betrayed wife Andrea Tate fights back

Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle is humiliated in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) is about to get one of the worst humiliations of her life so far.

As she rocks up to a pub quiz in the Woolie and takes her place at the vets’ table, Belle has no idea what is in store. But she’s going to live to regret handing over her mobile to Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) who are running the evening.

Unaware Andrea is about to exact her revenge for her husband Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) affair with Belle, Belle is merrily taking part when she and the rest of the pub are silenced as a screenshot of her and Jamie’s inappropriate texts flash up on quiz screen!

Andrea runs out of the Woolpack, pretending it’s the first she’s heard of their inappropriate behaviour while Belle reels when Jamie cruelly turns on her.

Elsewhere tension flares between business partners Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) when they disagree over a potential client’s demands.

As their union is called into question, Rhona is all ears when she realises the client has approached Kim Tate (Claire King) and Nate (Jurell Carter) with his proposition…

Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is hurt when Rishi (Bhasker Patel) shows him a love letter Wendy (Susan Cookson) has written him. But what the men don’t realise is the letter was meant for Bob! Will the neighbours’ romance ever get off the ground?

Wanting to cause Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) some agg for what’s happened to Dan (Liam Fox), angry teenager Amelia eggs the cafe!