The secret affair which is raging between Belle Dingle and married vet Jamie Tate is found out by the worst person possible…

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle’s secret fling is exposed in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) wants to cut ties with her married secret lover Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and meets him to tell him to work on his marriage and forget about her.

But she learns to her cost that it’s impossible to just shut down your feelings.

Jamie and Belle declare their love for each other in Emmerdale

Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle just can’t stop seeing each other…

Later, as she sneaks away to meet with Jamie, the couple are soon in each other’s arms again and declaring their love!

As they start kissing, they’re blissfully unaware that Jamie’s wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) is watching from behind a tree and has seen and heard EVERYTHING.

Andrea spies on Jamie and Belle in Emmerdale

… Jamie’s wife is watching on as the ‘secret’ lovers meet, and sees and hears everything

DI Malone (Mark Womack) makes waves all round the village. His first stop is to Cain (Jeff Hordley), Will (Dean Andrews) and Billy Chapman (Jay Kontzle) who are being blackmailed into doing his dodgy bidding.

The mechanics are far from impressed when he outlines their next task…

DI Malone tells Cain about a dangerous new job in Emmerdale

A new job for dodgy Malone puts Will, Billy and Cain on the backfoot

Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) is the next to have an encounter with the bent copper. As the vicar questions Malone about the gun Will had, old desires surface…

Will’s daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has chilled out a bit and there’s a thaw when she meets up with her boyfriend Billy. But Dawn’s nowhere near ready to forgive her dad for bringing a gun into the house.

Leanna's causing trouble in Emmerdale

Liam and Leyla are meeting serious disapproval from Liam’s teen daughter Leanna

Still unhappy about the romance which is blossoming between Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), teenager Leanna, Liam’s daughter, meddles. Will her antics split the pair?

