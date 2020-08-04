Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle discovers Jamie Tate’s SHOCK SECRET!

Belle is shocked when her ex-lover Jamie makes a startling confession about the night of Moira's hit-and-run on Emmerdale...

Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) is not impressed when her ex-lover, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) brings more trouble to her doorstep in Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jamie is in a terrible state.

He begs Belle to hear him out as he tries to explain he still has feelings for her. But his scheming wife, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) is blackmailing him.

But over WHAT?

Belle is left reeling when Jamie admits he was responsible for the hit-and-run horror that has left Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in a terrible state!

What will Belle do? Should she report Jamie to the police?

Meanwhile, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is still the target of more trouble. But WHO is trying to wreck her life?

First, the businesswoman finds herself set-up on a date with a bloke called Gaz (Kem Hassan), which does not impress Leyla’s actual fella, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) when he witnesses Leyla and Gaz meet outside The Woolpack.

Then, later that same day, Leyla interrupts a mystery intruder in the Take A Vow office.

The intruder escapes, but not before Leyla manages to whack and injure them…

Elsewhere in the village, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and boyfriend, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are busy making plans.

Plus, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) needs Lydia’s (Karen Blick) help with family matters.

Mandy wants to stop things with her ex, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) who is getting a bit too cosy around the place as he continues to get to know his long-lost son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

So what’s the plan, ladies?

