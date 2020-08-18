Belle Dingle feels terrible when she sees how much her sister-in-law Moira is suffering but will she betray her boyfriend Jamie and reveal his crime?

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle must decide whether to tell Moira the truth in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is on the mend following the awful hit-and-run she’s still baring the scars from the incident. Her arm’s in plaster, she’s battered, she’s bruised and she still doesn’t know who mowed her down and left her for dead. But Belle (Eden Draper Taylor) does.

When Belle sees Moira struggling up at Butler’s, she feels terrible for her sister-in-law. But will she betray Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and tell Moira her boyfriend ran her over? The consequences of the reveal would be huge… will Belle’s guilty conscience be led by her head or her heart?

Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden (Isobel Hodgins) is given tragic news which leaves her heartbroken. Marlon Dingle feels (Mark Charnock) choked for Vic when he learns Annie Sugden (Sheila Mercier), Vic’s grandma, has died. Who will comfort single Vic?

And pregnant Tracy (Amy Walsh) has more questions for boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter).

Emmerdale continues on ITV.