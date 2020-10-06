Emmerdale spoilers! Flashback…Belle Dingle talks to her dead mum Lisa

Fragile Belle Dingle's mental health is on the slide as her feud with Jamie Tate continues…

Emmerdale favourite Belle Dingle takes advice from her dead mum in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) shopped Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) to the police she thought that would be that.

Her ex lover would be found guilty of the crime he committed when he mowed down Moira Dingle and left her for dead. But, it hasn’t turned out like that at all.

Jamie is still walking free – and is determined to save his skin no matter what.

The stress of it all is taking its toll on fragile Belle who has had terrifying bouts of mental illness in the past.

At the Dingles, she is seen talking to Lisa, her mum who died last year. But Belle’s too far gone to realise that it’s a sure sign she’s not very well and instead Belle duly acts on Lisa’s instruction.

At the vets’ things turn nasty. In a bid to get Jamie in schtuck, Belle goes in his vet’s bag and tampers with his drugs!

As the messy situation unfolds, Paddy is stunned when Belle quits her job before she gets the sack over what she’s done. It’s so out of character for Belle but will anyone pick up on the telltale signs that she’s not coping?

Elsewhere, Liv (Isobel Steele) has a heart-to-heart with her brother Aaron (Danny Miller) and assures him that his crush Ben (Simon Lennon) seems like a decent guy.