Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle’s hero? Nate to ‘confess’ to police to save her

Emmerdale spoilers - Nate Robinson has a big decision to make - will he give up his own freedom for save Belle Dingle from jail?

Will Emmerdale’s Nate land himself in the slammer to spare Belle Dingle? Find out in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unless the Dingles can outsmart Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln), Belle Dingle (Eden Draper-Taylor) is going down for the vet’s crime.

Nate offers to take the rap for the hit and run in Emmerdale

The Dingles need to think fast if they’re going to save framed Belle from going to jail for the crime Jamie Tate committed

Belle Dingle is terrified about her future… but is her nephew Nate about to swoop in and save her?

But when Jamie (Alex Lincoln) cottons on to what the family have planned to make sure innocent Belle doesn’t do crime for the hit-and-run on Moira (Natalie J Robb) which Jamie was responsible for, they’re in trouble.

Jamie Tate Emmerdale

Jamie Tate works out what the Dingles have planned

However, a hero is waiting in the wings. When Nate (Jurell Carter) hears how ill Belle became a few years ago, he offers to put himself in the frame instead to spare her from jail!

For the first time since Cain (Jeff Hordley) was introduced to his lovechild grown up son, he’s proud of Nate. But the same can’t be said for Nate’s pregnant girlfriend Tracy (Amy Walsh) who is furious when she hears how Nate is offering to give up his freedom at the moment when they have a child on the way!

When Cain and Nate pitch up at the police station, will conflicted Nate ‘confess’ to save Belle?

Cain Dingle takes his son Nate to the police station where Nate plans to ‘confess’ to the hit-and-run which Jamie committed but has framed Belle Dingle for. With a baby on the way with his girlfriend Tracy will Nate go through with it?

Elsewhere, secret gambler Paul (Reece Dinsdale) is on a rollercoaster. Elated by a big win he comes crashing down when he loses the lot! There’s only one thing for it, Paul needs to raise more cash to bet with. And Billy’s (Jay Kontzle) flashy watch is just the ticket…

Meanwhile, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is still trying to stump up the money to buy the lease for the salon from emigrated owner Bernice.

Mandy struggles to get money together in Emmerdale

Mandy is desperate to cobble together the cash to buy the salon lease

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

