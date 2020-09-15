Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle outcast from the family

As Belle Dingle continues her relationship with Jamie Tate, she finds her furious family have completely turned against her!

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle is shunned in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Seeing as the Tates and Dingles have been enemies since time began, Belle Dingle’s (Eden Taylor-Draper) relationship with Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is pretty controversial. So it’s no surprise that Belle’s family are disgusted she’s shacked up with the enemy and sided with Jamie who recently sacked Sam (James Hooton). As the Dingles close ranks, Belle’s stung to find herself on the outside. And things are only set to get worse.

There’s huge drama at Dan’s (Liam Fox) who’s found out that Amelia has found and used Al’s (Michael Wildman) credit card. But when Al thanks them for rescuing it, will Dan out his daughter’s crime?

It’s all teenage kicks over at Mulberry where hungover Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is in major trouble with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) for being in a right state after a big night out.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.