Emmerdale spoilers! Belle Dingle finds out the shock truth!

Belle Dingle is stunned when Nate Robinson reveals Jamie Tate has bribed him to keep quiet about the hit-and-run

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle receives bombshell news about her boyfriend in Monday's episode on ITV from 7pm

It’s all drama drama drama for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper). Her boyfriend Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) has confided in her that he was the driver who knocked down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and didn’t stop to help.

Now Belle’s in a fix. Moira is her sister-in-law, and Belle’s brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) is desperate to get revenge on the person who mowed down his estranged wife Moira.

Her family are blindsided when she reveals she’s in a relationship with Jamie who is not only a married dad, he’s a Tate. Desperate to make sure her dad Zak knows about it before someone else tells him, Belle calls him in Scotland. But as Belle’s outside dealing with the revelation, Jamie arrives to talk about Nate (Jurell Carter) who knows the secret about Moira.

Later, Belle runs into Nate and learns Jamie hasn’t been honest with her. She reels as Nate reveals Jamie bribed Nate to keep quiet about his crime, offering Nate his job at the HOP back in exchange for his silence. Fuming, Belle confronts Jamie…

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) jumps down Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) throat when he dares to suggest she has feelings for her ex, his dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale). At the scrapyard, Vinny opens up to Paul and admits he’s got a thing for Liv (Isobel Steele). Paul’s all ears… but is he on the level?