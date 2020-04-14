Emmerdale spoilers: Things get AWKWARD for Belle Dingle!

Uh-oh. As Belle continues her secret affair with Jamie on Emmerdale, she discovers she's booked at the salon at the same time as Jamie's wife, Andrea!

Jamie Tate (played by Alexander Lincoln) has been a busy man trying to keep both his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) and secret lover Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) happy on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the lovecheat vet continues their secret affair, things are about to get rather awkward for Belle when she discovers her salon appointment is booked at the same time as Andrea’s.

Uh-oh.

How much does Andrea know or suspect about Jamie and Belle’s re-ignited affair?

Could things get heated under the hairdryers?

Meanwhile, there’s no sign of the rift healing between Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and her fiancee Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), after video footage of Vanessa’s drunken antics at a local Student Union went viral.

Vanessa wants to get Charity back on side and has a BIG question to ask her fiancee.

But when Vanessa doesn’t quite get the answer she was hoping for from Charity, it looks like the couple’s relationship is still in BIG trouble…

Elsewhere in the village, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) gets angry when he discovers his daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has been upset by a visit from her son Lucas’s foster parents, Carol (Susan Mitchell) and Ted (Matt Lanigan).

Will is determined to help Dawn settle her custody battle for her son once and for all.

But exactly does Will have in mind when he confronts unsuspecting Carol and Ted?

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV