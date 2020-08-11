Emmerdale spoilers! Has Nate found out Belle and Jamie’s guilty secret?

Secret lovers Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle wonder if Nate has heard them discussing Jamie's guilt over Moira's hit-and-run

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle has some explaining to do in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the HOP, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is on the phone to his mum Kim (Claire King) filling her in about his relationship with Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) and of course talking about his terrible secret: that he mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and didn’t stop to help her.

Belle is standing by as her lover offloads to his mum – but both jump out of their skins when Nate (Jurell Carter) pitches up unannounced to ask for his job back! How much of the incriminating convo has Nate heard?

Later, Nate takes Belle to one side to ask what’s going on. Though Belle tries to hush things up she can’t help but blurt out that she knows who ran over Moira. Will Nate blab and use the information about the so far unsolved crime as a chance to get on his dad Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) good side?

Elsewhere Vinny (Bradley Johnson) assures his dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale) that he can help him win back Mandy (Lisa Riley).

