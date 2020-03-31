Emmerdale spoilers! Belle REELS when secret lover Jamie explains himself

After Belle is given the push from the vets she confronts Jamie, her secret lover colleague, knowing he had a big part in the decision

Emmerdale‘s Belle Dingle is in for a shock in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It falls to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) to tell Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) that she not longer has a job at the vets.

Knowing Jamie (Alex Lincoln) – who’s recently rekindled his marriage to wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) – has had a large part in the decision, Belle confronts her secret lover. Jamie’s response leaves her shocked…

With Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia’s (Karen Blick) wedding looming, it’s time to get the stag and hen dos sorted. Mandy (Lisa Riley) is convinced she’s got it in her to organise both parties but Lydia’s not so sure. Can fun-loving Mandy pull it off?

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) nervously approaches Kim Tate (Claire King) with a proposition.

And with the hospital saga still causing him severe angst, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) overreacts when his dad Bear (Joshua Richards) leaves baby Eve in her pram for a mo while he helps out David (Matthew Wolfenden).