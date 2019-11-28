Emmerdale spoilers: It’s Bernice Blackstock’s hen party!

Things HOT up at Bernice Blackstock's hen party on Emmerdale when a male stripper arrives! But will some bad news ruin the celebrations?

After the wild antics of Liam Cavanagh’s (played by Jonny McPherson) stag night in yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings), in today’s DOUBLE DOSE of the ITV soap it’s his fiancee Bernice Blackstock’s (Samantha Giles) turn to let her hair down.

Bernice put the planning of the hen party into the hands of her future stepdaughter Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger). So the beautician is in for a surprise when a male stripper arrives to get the party started, much to the embarrassment of Bernice’s teenage daughters Dee Dee Willis (Mia Gibson-Reed) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

As the hen party and stag night celebrations continue, Bernice and Liam both declare their love for each other at their respective parties.

However, is some bad news about to ruin the happy moment?

Bernice doesn’t notice several missed calls on her phone during the party. And when a shocked Dee Dee finally takes a phone call, there is a shocking revelation that could change everything…

ALSO, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is making plans for his young son Kyle’s birthday.

But an awkward situation develops when Kyle invites an upset Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) to his birthday party.

Is it too soon for Cain and his wife to be in the same room after the disastrous fallout from Moira’s affair with Cain’s long-lost son, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)?

