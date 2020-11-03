Emmerdale spoilers! BETRAYED! Angry Paul Ashdale makes a rash decision

Emmerdale spoilers - When Paul Ashdale feels betrayed by his family, he does something he's surely going to regret

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) is left feeling hurt and betrayed in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Reeling that he’s been left out in the cold, the gambling addict makes a rash decision that could cost Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) dear.

Earlier on, Mandy is excited when she breaks the news to her son Vinny that she now has enough money now for the deposit on a new home.

Meanwhile the pair of them are proud of Paul when he tells them he resisted the urge to gamble when he found himself in a testing situation. Instead he called his mentor.

However Paul is hurt when he discovers he’s been kept out of the loop on Mandy’s new house plans. Wanting to be involved he offers to deposit the money Mandy’s got by taking it to the bank but neither Vinny nor Mandy think that’s a good idea.

A dejected Paul is hurt and angry when he realises his wife and son still don’t trust him. When Vinny leaves, Paul secretly pockets the cash and it’s not long before he’s heading off to the bookies.

Is Paul about to lose all of Mandy’s deposit money?

Elsewhere, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) tells a surprised David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) that Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) fancies him.

When upfront Meena asks David out on a date he’s clearly chuffed and says yes!

Plus a tortured Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) is upset by the trouble she’s caused Nate and Tracy.

Emmerdale is on weekdays on ITV at 7pm