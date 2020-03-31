Emmerdale spoilers! Billy Fletcher’s arrested after messing with Malone!

DI Malone turns on Billy Fletcher when he learns the mechanic defied his dodgy instructions

Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher is framed in Monday's episode

Malone (Mark Womack) is seething when the 4X4 that Cain (Jeff Hordley) and co were tasked to ‘get rid of’ for the bent copper, is found smouldering in a field. Knowing this could blow up in his face, Malone’s raging but is forced to act natural in front of a colleague at the scene.

When Malone learns Cain and Billy (Jay Kontzle) were holding the motor as leverage against him, Billy is then arrested! What’s the charge? And is Malone behind the arrest?

Cain, meanwhile, is livid with Will (Dean Andrews) for interfering in his plan to stitch up Malone and heads to Woodbine to have it out with the mechanic…

Elsewhere ladies-man Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) has a list of ex lovers as long as his arm – and he’s hoping to bag another.

Having got a whopping crush on Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) he’s yet to make his move and has been worried that he may have competition in the form of Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).

In a bid to impress Wendy, and to reunite her son Luke (Max Parker) with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), Bob organises a treasure hunt in the village.

When Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) urges Bob to tell Wendy how he feels about her, he’s stopped in his tracks when a passer-by steels Wendy’s handbag… Will Bob be able to play the hero and win Wendy’s heart?

Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) squirms when Chas (Lucy Pargeter) pushes her to go to a lingerie party at Take A Vow. With Belle having slept with Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) the last place she wants to be is in a room with his wife, Andrea, co-owner of the wedding planning agency. Awks!