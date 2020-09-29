Emmerdale spoilers! Help me win back Dawn… Billy asks Ellis for advice

Emmerdale spoilers... Desperate to reunite with Dawn, will Billy get any words of wisdom from Ellis?

Emmerdale‘s broken-hearted Billy needs help in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy just can’t get over his split with Dawn (Olivia Bromley). It doesn’t make sense to him that they’ve broken up and he wants her back. Obviously, he doesn’t know that Dawn’s dumped him to save him from being sucked down in to the nightmare she’s got into since she secretly killed Malone (Mark Womack).

But with neither brother knowing the full grisly story behind the split, will Ellis (Aaron Anthony) be able to help anyway?

Liam (Johnny McPherson) interviews Meena (Paige Sandhu) for the nurse’s job which doesn’t go down well with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker). As the doctor makes her feelings known, Liam’s shocked at his colleague’s behaviour. And he’s not the only one. Back at Holdgate Manpreet’s husband Rishi (Bhasker Patel) isn’t impressed either.

Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) plays hardball with Luke Posner (Max Parker). He wants Luke and his mum Wendy (Susan Cookson) out of Dale View! Can Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) find a loophole in their tenancy agreement to save the Posners?