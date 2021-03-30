Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope tries to SEDUCE Wendy Posner!

Bob Hope thinks it's time he and Wendy made their relationship official in the bedroom. But their romantic evening does not go as planned on Emmerdale!

Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) have been dating since last year on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But to Bob’s frustration, the couple have yet to make their relationship official in the bedroom!

Bob confides in friend, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) that he’s not quite sure what is happening between him and Wendy.

Dan encourages Bob to make a move on Wendy.

So Bob makes an effort to set the scene with a romantic evening of oysters, opera music and dark chocolate by candle-light.

However, Wendy begins to realise that Bob is getting a bit frisky.

Their romantic evening comes to an abrupt end when Wendy makes an excuse and flees the scene!

Poor Bob!

Has he overstepped the mark and ruined things with Wendy?

Meanwhile, the police arrive in the village after last week’s SHOCK wedding day crash.

The police start asking questions about what exactly happened.

As truths start to come out, there are all kinds of shocks and surprises in store for the villagers.

And there are funeral arrangements to be made…

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV