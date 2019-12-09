Bob Hope, who loves nothing more than a bit of singing and dancing, tries to drum up a cast for a Christmas pantomime…

At the Woolpack, multi-tasking Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is pulling pints AND masterminding a Christmas extravaganza.

He wants to put on a pantomime – but he’ll need the villagers to get involved. As he floats the idea with punters Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) and his wife Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), will Bob get any takers?

Kim Tate (Claire King) has a huge surprise for Andrea (Anna Nightingale), her son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and granddaughter Millie. She’s sending them to Lapland to see Father Christmas! It’s unusually kind gesture from the Tate mogul. Does Kim need them out of the way so she can get up to summat? When Graham (Andrew Scarborough) gets wind of the festive trip, he’s all the more sure that those DNA test results Kim’s got prove that he’s Millie’s biological dad.

