Dan's in hospital having had an allergic reaction to a wrap and cook Brenda Walker's nervous as she checks through the ingredients

Emmerdale‘s Brenda Walker checks the skeletons in her cafe cupboards in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Dan Spencer (Liam Fox ) is in hospital having had a serious allergic reaction. And Brenda Walker’s (Lesley Dunlop) cafe food is the root cause.

Having given the mechanic a wrap to eat, the cook is in a flap. It’s not the first time Dan reacted to one of her snacks after all.

At the cafe, Brenda racks her brain as she runs through the ingredients she used in the sandwich. Has she failed to alert allergic Dan to a danger hidden within?

Elsewhere, at Woodbine, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is a happy mum as she plays with young son Lucas.

Meanwhile, at the Woolie, Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) still hasn’t got over what recently happened with Eve who was taken from his car while he rushed Marlon (Mark Charnock) into A&E.