Emmerdale spoilers! It’s Cain versus Chas as a Dingle court is called!

Dingle siblings Chas and Cain are in conflict over the surprise return of their mum Faith

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle wants his mum gone in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Cain Dingle’s chucked his mum Faith out of Butler’s but he’s about to find out she hasn’t left the village. Instead, she’s camped out elsewhere’!

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) can’t believe her eyes when her mum tumbles out of a hearse having spent the night in it. But while Cain (Jeff Hordley) doesn’t want a bar of his mum, Chas is chuffed to see her, she’s missed Faith (Sally Dexter).

With the Dingles at loggerheads over Faith’s reappearance in Emmerdale, there’s only one thing for it: Dingle court!

Will Faith get to stay as the family cast their votes?

Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) is worried when Gabby (Rosie Bentham), who’s pregnant with Jamie Tate’s lovechild, tells her she’s moving in to Home Farm. Mandy (Lisa Riley) puts on the brakes when Paul (Reece Dinsdale) suggests a romantic meal.