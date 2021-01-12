Emmerdale spoilers: Will Cain Dingle catch the car thief?

Emmerdale spoilers - Cain is furious after another two cars are stolen from the garage. But is he about to work out WHO the thief is?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) has some BIG explaining to do to his customers after another couple of cars are stolen from outside the village garage on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far, garage boss Cain has no idea WHO is behind the thefts.

However, after Cain’s nephew, Aaron (Danny Miller) spots Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) hanging out near the garage around the same time, Cain starts to become suspicious.

Could it be that Mackenzie, the younger brother of Cain’s wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is behind the thefts?

Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) reckon they have seen the last of Mandy’s no-good ex, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) after Mandy booted the gambling addict out.

Mandy plans to sell a load of Paul’s belongings to the pawn shop to get back some of the money he secretly gambled away.

However, just as Mandy and Vinny are blaming themselves for getting involved with Paul again, an unexpected phonecall from the local hospital puts them in a spin…

Elsewhere in the village, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) gets a visit from the social worker and is hopeful she will soon be reunited with her young son, Lucas again.

