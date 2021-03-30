Emmerdale spoilers: Will Cain Dingle CLASH with Faith again?

Emmerdale spoilers - Uh-oh, there may be tension when Cain Dingle bumps into his mum Faith and son Nate in the village on tonight's episode of Emmerdale...

Will it all kick off again between Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and his mum, Faith (Sally Dexter) on Emmerdale? (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Last month, Cain wasn’t happy when the rest of the family voted to allow Faith to stick around in the village.

Cain still hasn’t forgiven Faith for keeping his son, Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) a SECRET from him.

So when Cain, Faith and Nate bump into each other in the village on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, will there be trouble?

Elsewhere in the village, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is worried about Kim Tate (Claire King).

What’s going on with Kim?

ALSO, village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is confused by some unusual funeral arrangements.

But the BIG question is, whose funeral is it?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV