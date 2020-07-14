Emmerdale spoilers! Harriet Finch begs Cain Dingle not to attack Malone

The race is on for Harriet to stop furious Cain Dingle from going after DI Malone

Cain Dingle is a loose cannon in Wednesday’s Emmerdale episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) having vowed to go after DI Malone (Mark Womack) for what he believes he’s done to his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb), Harriet is desperate to stop him.

When the vicar runs into her ex in the village, Harriet insists to Cain that the bent cop wasn’t driving the car which knocked down Moira. Harriet begs Cain not to do anything stupid, but her words seem to have little effect on the mechanic who walks off without giving her any indication that he’s listened.

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, the hit-and-run is the main topic of conversation too. Kim (Claire King) has spotted blood on Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) car and accuses his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) of running down Moira.

Kim reels as Andrea informs her Jamie’s the guilty party. When dejected Jame returns home after a hurtful encounter with lover Belle (Eden Taylor Draper), Kim confronts the issue. But when she tries to take control of the situation, Andrea insists she’s the decision maker and if anyone goes against her, she’ll report Jamie’s crime to the police…

Elsewhere, Sam’s (James Hooton) thrilled when wife Lydia (Karen Blick) tells him she’s booked a test to finally find out if she’s inherited Huntington’s disease which killed her father.