Emmerdale spoilers! Cain set to be a granddad when Tracy’s waters break!

When Tracy's waters break, granddad-to-be Cain is forced to cancel his romantic night in a hotel

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle drives to hospital in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A romantic night away from the kids and the farm is just what Cain and Moira Dingle – but sadly their plans go to waste.

Everything’s set. Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) up at the hotel and Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) dropping Kyle and Isaac with Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Nate (Jurell Carter). But before Cain can get going, he finds Tracy doubled over in pain in the street. Pushed, she admits she’s been having contractions all night!

Panic erupts when Tracy’s waters then break. Cain finds himself cancelling on Moira and driving his son and labouring girlfriend to hospital!

Meanwhile, at the hotel, after Cain’s call Moira is in the hotel grounds when she hears a voice she recognises… She’s stunned to see Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter), Cain’s long-lost mum! But why is Faith stood next to a hearse dressed in mourner’s garb?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.